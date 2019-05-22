West Virginia gets 17 hits, beats Kansas 12-8

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Brandon White and Paul McIntosh each knocked in four runs and West Virginia beat fifth-seeded Kansas 12-8 on Wednesday in the Big 12 Tournament.

Ivan Gonzalez and Marques Inman had two RBIs apiece for the Mountaineers (35-18), which finished with 17 hits.

West Virginia chased Kansas starter Nathan Barry (5-1) after just one inning and jumped ahead 9-1 after just three innings. The Jayhawks (31-25) pulled to within 10-8 before a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh pushed the Mountaineers’ lead to four runs.

Nick Snyder allowed seven earned runs in 4 2/3 innings for West Virginia, and Gabe Kurtzhals (2-0) got the win after pitching a scoreless inning in relief.

Nolan Metcalf had three hits for Kansas, which used seven pitchers.

