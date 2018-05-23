Texas softball coach Connie Clarke resigns after 22 seasons

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Texas softball coach Connie Clark has resigned after 22 seasons and 873 wins with the Longhorns.

Texas announced the move Wednesday. The Longhorns had recently been eliminated from the NCAA Tournament and finished the season 33-26.

The 52-year-old Clark was a Florida State assistant when she was hired in 1995 to start the Texas program, which played its first varsity season in 1997. Clark’s teams won four Big 12 regular-season championships and played in the Women’s College World Series five times. She was a three-time Big 12 coach of the year and had 19 30-win seasons (873-401-3 overall).

This story has been corrected to make it five College World Series appearances

