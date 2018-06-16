MLB suspends 2 minor leaguers for violating drug program

NEW YORK (AP) Pitchers Tyler Spurlin of the Milwaukee Brewers and Jorge Ferrer of the Chicago White Sox have been suspended for violating baseball’s minor league drug program.

Spurlin received a 50-game penalty for testing positive for Amphetamine, a stimulant. The 26-year-old right-hander is with Double-A Biloxi.

Ferrer was suspended for 72 games after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance. Ferrer is on Chicago’s Dominican Summer League roster.

The penalties were announced Friday by the commissioner’s office.

There have been 43 players suspended this year under the minor league drug program and eight under the major league drug program.

