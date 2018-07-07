MLB suspends 2 minor leaguers for violating drug program

NEW YORK (AP) First baseman Montrell Marshall of the Cincinnati Reds and third baseman Sean Miller of the Minnesota Twins have been suspended for 50 games each under baseball’s minor league drug program following second positive tests for drugs of abuse.

Drugs of abuse under the minor league program include marijuana, cocaine, opiates, LSD and PCP.

The 22-year-old Marshall was a 12th-round draft pick in 2014 and is hitting .181 with three homers and 22 RBIs in 226 at-bats for Dayton of the Class A Midwest League.

Miller 23, was a 10th-round draft pick in 2015 and is on the roster of Chattanooga of the Double-A Southern League, where he is hitting .220 with one homer and eight RBIs in 150 at-bats. He started the season at Double-A, and batted .091 with one RBI in 10 games with Triple-A Rochester of the Triple-A International League, then was sent back down in late May.

The bans were announced Saturday. There have been 48 players suspended this year under the minor league drug program and nine suspended under the big league drug program.

