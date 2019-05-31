Mississippi State rallies to beat Southern 11-6 in NCAAs

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Rowdey Jordan had four hits, including a homer, Jordan Westburg hit a crucial two-run single and No. 6 national seed Mississippi State rallied to beat Southern 11-6 on Friday in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Mississippi State (47-13) scored three runs in the seventh to take the lead for good at 9-6. Westburg’s hard grounder through the left side of the infield broke the tie.

Southern (32-23) played well on offense, pounding 11 hits. The Jaguars took a 4-2 lead after scoring three runs in the fourth and Johnny Johnson’s two-run homer in the seventh — which bounced off Jordan’s glove as he tried to leap over the wall and catch it — tied it at 6.

Jared Liebelt (2-0) got the win and Cole Gordon pitched two innings of scoreless relief for his 10th save.

Southern’s Connor Whalen (5-1) took the loss.

