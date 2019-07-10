Longtime Nebraska softball coach placed on leave

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The longtime coach of the Nebraska softball team has been placed on administrative leave while school officials address concerns raised by or about players.

The athletic department declined to detail what led to the action against Rhonda Revelle, saying it was a personnel matter. It said in a statement Tuesday that administrators “take seriously any concerns raised regarding our student athletes.”

Attempts by The Associated Press to reach Revelle were unsuccessful Wednesday.

Revelle just completed her 27th season with the program. The team has missed the NCAA Tournament the past three seasons and went 21-31 this spring. Her 997 career wins rank 12th among all active Division I softball coaches.

