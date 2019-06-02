Indiana State Sycamores rally, eliminate Ohio State 10-5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Clay Dungan hit a two-run single as Indiana scored four runs in the sixth inning, and the Sycamores stayed alive Sunday by eliminating Ohio State with a 10-5 victory in the Nashville Regional.

The No. 2 seeded Sycamores (43-17) will try to avoid elimination again Sunday night when they play Vanderbilt, the No. 2 seed overall nationally.

Ohio State (36-27) led 3-2 after the first inning highlighted by Connor Pohl’s two-run home run. The Big Ten Tournament champs were up 4-2 when Zach Dezenzo added an RBI single in the third.

Joe Boyle started Indiana State’s rally with a home run to left in the fourth, then the Sycamores grabbed the lead for good in the sixth. Luke Fegen’s single to left drove in the tying run, then Dungan drove in two with his single to right. Jake Means capped the inning with a sacrifice fly, scoring Fegen.

Brent Todys pulled Ohio State within 8-5 with an RBI single in the seventh, but Indiana State added two more in the ninth. Roby Enriquez scored on Max Wright’s bunt when Ohio State catcher Dillon Dingler’s throwing error to first, and Chris Ayers made it 10-5, scoring when Wright was thrown out trying to steal second.

Tyler Whitbread (9-2) struck out six and allowed four runs through 5 1/3 innings for the win.

Griffan Smith (7-5) gave up seven runs through 5 1/3 innings for the loss.

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!