Georgia dismisses baseball player amid alleged racist taunts

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia first baseman Adam Sasser has been dismissed from the baseball team amid allegations he shouted racist remarks at Bulldogs quarterback Justin Fields in Saturday’s Tennessee-Georgia football game.

The university Wednesday released a one-sentence announcement of Sasser’s dismissal that provided no details. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the racial taunts were reported by three students sitting near Sasser in the stands.

On Monday, athletic director Greg McGarity said in a statement the university’s Equal Opportunity Office “thoroughly reviews all reported violations of our Non-Discrimination and Anti-Harassment Policy to ensure an appropriate response.”

Georgia spokesman Chris Lakos had no comment Wednesday when asked about results of the investigation into the allegations.

Sasser, a junior from Evans, Georgia who batted .317 and had 10 home runs last year, issued an apology on his Twitter account Wednesday, saying “I totally understand why my actions were offensive and I am deeply sorry for any pain or distress this has caused anyone.”

