College World Series team capsules

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A look at the eight teams competing in the College World Series, which starts Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park. (Capsules in order of CWS opening games. Coaches’ records through super regionals):

MICHIGAN (46-20)

Coach: Erik Bakich (255-160, 7 seasons at Michigan; 327-258, 10 seasons overall).

Road to Omaha: Won Corvallis regional: beat Creighton 6-0, beat Cincinnati 10-4, lost to Creighton 11-7, beat Creighton 17-6. Won Los Angeles super regional: beat UCLA 3-2, lost to UCLA 5-4 in 12 innings, beat UCLA 4-2.

2019 record vs. CWS teams: 0-4.

Last CWS appearance: 1984.

All-time record in CWS: 12-12 in 7 appearances.

Meet the Wolverines: C Joe Donovan (.245, 8 HRs, 36 RBIs), 1B Jimmy Kerr (.269, 12, 56), 2B Ako Thomas (.262, 2, 28), SS Jack Blomgren (.309, 3, 47), 3B Blake Nelson (.299, 1, 35), LF Christan Bullock (.296, 2, 14), CF Jesse Franklin (.254, 12, 49), RF Jordan Brewer (.338, 12, 55), DH Jordan Nwogu (.327, 12, 43). Starting pitchers: RHP Karl Kauffmann (10-6, 2.59 ERA), LHP Tommy Henry (10-5, 3.54), RHP Jeff Criswell (7-1, 2.74). Relievers: RHP Isaiah Paige (4-0, 2.98), RHP Willie Weiss (2-2, 3.08, 9 saves), LHP Benjamin Keizer (4-1 4.01), RHP Jack Weisenburger (3-1, 4.25), LHP Walker Cleveland (4-3, 4.34).

MLB Alumni: Barry Larkin, George Sisler, Dick Wakefield, Bill Freehan, Geoff Zahn, Elliott Maddox, Ted Sizemore, Dave Campbell, Larry Sorensen, Steve Howe, Rick Leach, Hal Morris, Jim Abbott, Scott Kamieniecki, J.J. Putz.

Short hops: Wolverines were among last four teams awarded at-large bids for the 64-team NCAA Tournament. … Won national titles in 1953 and 1962. … Larkin-led 1984 team went 0-2 in Omaha. … First Big Ten team to reach CWS since Indiana in 2013. … Kauffmann has allowed 2 earned runs in 17 tournament innings. … Henry is team’s highest draft pick, going to Arizona No. 74 overall. … Team’s .264 batting average in regionals and super regionals is lowest among CWS teams.

Quotable: “You could see the last couple of weeks after we started to play loose, you could see what our potential could be.” — Bakich.

TEXAS TECH (44-18)

Coach: Tim Tadlock (283-150, 7 seasons at Texas Tech; 718-276, 21 seasons overall).

Road to Omaha: Won Lubbock regional: beat Army 11-2, beat Dallas Baptist 3-2, beat Dallas Baptist 3-0. Won Lubbock super regional: beat Oklahoma State 8-6, lost to Oklahoma State 5-6, beat Oklahoma State 8-6.

2019 record vs. CWS teams: 3-1.

Last CWS appearance: 2018.

All-time record in CWS: 2-6 in 3 appearances.

Meet the Red Raiders: C Braxton Fulford (.292, 4 HRs, 33 RBIs), 1B Cameron Warren (.354, 17, 76), 2B Brian Klein (.317, 1, 54), SS Josh Jung (.342, 14, 56), 3B Dru Baker (.326, 3, 23), LF Kurt Wilson (.243, 4, 16), CF Dylan Neuse (.307, 8, 51), RF Gabe Holt (.320, 3, 35), DH Cody Masters (.303, 5, 27) or Cole Stilwell (.270, 3, 22). Starting pitchers: RHP Micah Dallas (7-0, 3.38 ERA), RHP Caleb Kilian (8-3, 3.93), RHP Bryce Bonnin (6-1, 4.42). Relievers: John McMillon (3-3, 3.30), Dane Haveman (2-1, 2.57), Connor Queen (4-0, 1.20), Clayton Beeter (0-3, 3.20, 8 saves), Taylor Floyd (5-3, 2.81).

MLB Alumni: Dallas Braden, Doug Ault, Mark Brandenburg, Keith Ginter, Travis Driskill, Joe Dillon, Chris Sampson, Jeff Karstens, AJ Ramos, Chad Bettis, Daniel Coulombe.

Short hops: Jung was No. 8 overall draft pick by Rangers. … Warren’s 76 RBIs are most of any player in CWS. … Raiders have won 21 of last 26 games. … They’ve turned 65 double plays to rank second in nation. … They’re 22-7 since Jung moved from third base to shortstop. … Homered in all six tournament games.

Quotable: “What I do know is June 26 or 27, you can win the whole thing. We’re five games away from doing that, and that’s a long time. There’s going to be distractions along the way, but it’s usually play a game, take a day, play another game. .. That’s our plan. We plan on playing.” — Tadlock.

