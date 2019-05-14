CMU softball coach Margo Jonker retiring after 1,268 wins
AP
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Central Michigan softball coach Margo Jonker is retiring after 40 seasons and 1,268 victories.
The school announced Jonker’s retirement Monday. She’s ninth on the Division I list in career wins.
Jonker says she’s thankful to have so many amazing memories.
Jonker’s 1982 team set a Mid-American Conference record with 51 wins and finished fourth at the AIAW national championships. In 1987, Central Michigan finished fifth at the Women’s College World Series.
FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for PrizesPlay Now!