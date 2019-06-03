7-run ninth inning helps Creighton beat Michigan at NCAA

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Will Hanafan’s two-run single capped Creighton’s seven-run ninth inning and the No. 2 seed Bluejays beat Michigan 11-7 on Sunday night to avoid elimination in the NCAA Tournament’s Corvallis regional.

The teams play again Monday, with the winner advancing to a super regional against the winner of the Los Angeles regional, national No. 1 seed UCLA or Loyola Marymount.

No. 3 seed Michigan (43-19) took a three-run lead into the final inning before Creighton (41-12) erupted for seven runs.

After a walk by Hanafan and a single by Isaac Collins to lead off the inning, Jack Weisenburger came on to pitch for the Wolverines. Parker Upton walked to load the bases with no outs, Jake Holton hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Hanafan and Will Robertson doubled to deep left field, scoring Collins to trim Creighton’s deficit to 7-6.

Isaiah Paige replaced Weisenburger and, with runners on second and third, intentionally walked Jack Strunc. Jordan Hovey and Jason Allbery hit back-to-back RBI singles, Strunc scored on a wild pitch and, after Hovey was thrown out at home on Garrett Gilbert’s fielder’s choice to third base, Hanafan’s single made it 11-7.

Bobby Kametas (3-0) walked Christan Bullock to lead off the bottom of the inning before retiring the next three Michigan batters. Kametas gave up three runs on three hits and two walks over three innings.

Hanafan finished 3 for 4 with three RBI, including a solo home run.

Michigan’s Riley Bertram went 2-for-5 with three RBI, including a two-run double in the seventh that extended the lead to 6-2.

Creighton scored two runs in the eighth to cut the lead to 6-4 but Jimmy Kerr’s solo homer in the bottom of the frame made it 7-4 going into the ninth.

Kerr also hit three-run shot in the bottom of the third inning that gave the Wolverines a 3-2 lead. He has four homers in the regional.

