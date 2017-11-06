7 minor league players draw drug suspensions
NEW YORK (AP) Seven minor league baseball players have been suspended for drug violations.
The commissioner’s office announced the penalties Monday.
New York Yankees right-hander Rodrigo Garcia, on the roster of their rookie-level Dominican Summer League affiliate, was suspended 72 games after testing positive for performance-enhancing substances Stanozolol and Nandrolone.
Oakland second baseman Justin Jones, on the roster of the rookie-level Arizona League Athletics, was banned 56 games after testing positive for Clomiphene, a performance-enhancing substance. Boston shortstop Deiner Lopez, with Double-A Portland, was penalized 50 games for a positive test of Amphetamine, a stimulant.
Four players each drew 72-game bans after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance. They were Milwaukee right-hander, on the roster in the Dominican Summer League and three free agents – shortstop Yeison Estevez, outfielder Andres Martinez and right-hander Adolfo Molina.