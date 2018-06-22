3 minor league players suspended for drug violations

NEW YORK (AP) Three minor league pitchers have been suspended for drug violations.

Houston’s Yoanys Quiala, Jaison Paniagua of the New York Mets and Yosiel Serrano of the Texas Rangers were penalized Friday by the commissioner’s office.

Quiala was with Double-A Corpus Christi. He was suspended 80 games after testing positive for Drostanolone, a performance-enhancing substance.

Paniagua and Serrano each were suspended for 72 games after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance. Both players were on teams in the Dominican Summer League.

There have been 46 players suspended this year under the minor league drug program and eight under the major league drug program.

