Marte, Kelly home runs push the Diamondbacks past the Orioles 5-2
Video Details
Ketel Marte and Carson Kelly crush home runs, driving in four runs to push the Arizona Diamondbacks past the Baltimore Orioles 5-2.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618