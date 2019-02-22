HIGHLIGHTS: Galchenyuk, Coyotes keep pace with OT win
The Arizona Coyotes trailed by one after two periods but received goals from Jakob Chychrun and Lawson Crouse in the third period to set up Alex Galchenyuk's ridiculous game winner in overtime to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2.
