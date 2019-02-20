HIGHLIGHTS: Hinostroza, Coyotes take down Oilers in shootout
Vinnie Hinostroza scored in the third period and then iced the "must-win" in the shootout to lift the Arizona Coyotes to a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. The win pulled the Coyotes within a point of a wild-card spot.
