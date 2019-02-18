HIGHLIGHTS: Coyotes can’t knock off division-leading Flames
Video Details
Conor Garland and Jordan Weal scored for the Arizona Coyotes, but the Calgary Flames took the lead at the end of the second period and then iced the game with a pair of third-period goals to take the 5-2 victory.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 FOX Sports Net, Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618