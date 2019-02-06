HIGHLIGHTS: Predators hand Coyotes 4th straight loss
Vinnie Hinostroza and Derek Stepan scored for the Arizona Coyotes, but Pekka Rinne made 24 saves as the Nashville Predators avoided being swept by Arizona this season.
