HIGHLIGHTS: Suns fall to Spurs on buzzer beater
Video Details
Devin Booker scored 38 points to lead the Phoenix Suns, but Rudy Gay sank a buzzer-beating jumper to lift the San Antonio Spurs to a 126-124 victory at home.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618