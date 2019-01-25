HIGHLIGHTS: Blazers wear down shorthanded Suns
Devin Booker had a big first half to reach the 5,000-point mark in his career -- and become the fifth youngest in NBA history to do so -- but the Portland Trail Blazers took control in the second half to take down the Phoenix Suns 120-106.
