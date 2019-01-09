HIGHLIGHTS: Suns rally from down 21 to beat Kings

With Devin Booker in street clothes with a sore back, the Suns fell behind by 19 at halftime and 21 early in the third quarter. But behind a season-high 18 steals and a career-high-matching 26 points from Kelly Oubre Jr., the rallied in the second half to beat the Kings 115-111.

