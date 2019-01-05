HIGHLIGHTS: Bench shines but slow start again dooms Suns
For the fourth straight game the Phoenix Suns were down big in the first half. And despite a nice rally in the second half, the deficit once again was too big to completely overcome in a 121-111 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.
