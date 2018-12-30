HIGHLIGHTS: Suns rally but can’t come all the way back
Video Details
The Phoenix Suns were down 20 points in the first quarter and as many as 25 before they made it a three-point game late in the fourth quarter behind a huge night from Deandre Ayton against the Denver Nuggets.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618