HIGHLIGHTS: Coyotes lose 3-goal lead, rally for win
Conor Garland scored his first NHL goal and Brad Richardson came up huge in the final few minutes as the Arizona Coyotes pulled out a 6-4 victory over the Colorado Avalanche.
