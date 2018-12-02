HIGHLIGHTS: Suns built early lead, watch it slip away
Video Details
Not only did a 17-point lead turn into a 24-point loss, but the Suns also lost start guard Devin Booker to a hamstring injury.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618