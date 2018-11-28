HIGHLIGHTS: Suns hang with Pacers but can’t close out win
Despite a big night from T.J. Warren, Devin Booker's game-tying 3-point just rimmed out in the closing seconds and the Indiana Pacers escaped the desert with a 109-104 victory over the Phoenix Suns.
