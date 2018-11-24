HIGHLIGHTS: Avalanche dominate Coyotes from outset
Video Details
- Arizona Coyotes
- Central
- Central
- Colorado Avalanche
- Dylan Strome
- FOX Sports Arizona
- NHL
- Pacific
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
The Colorado Avalanche scored three goals in the first period to put this one away early, and the Arizona Coyotes avoided their fifth shutout with a third-period goal from Dylan Strome.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618