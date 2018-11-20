HIGHLIGHTS: Suns can’t hold off 76ers in second half
- Devin Booker
- Joel Embiid
- Pacific
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Phoenix Suns
Devin Booker had 37 points and eight assists, but Joel Embiid scored 19 of his 33 points after halftime and added 17 rebounds to help the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Phoenix Suns 119-114.
