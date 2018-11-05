Booker beats Grizzlies with late jumper
Devin Booker's 17-foot jumper with 1.7 seconds left capped a fourth-quarter comeback by Phoenix, and the Suns snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 102-100 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night.
