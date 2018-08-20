HIGHLIGHTS: D-backs use long ball to top Padres
Video Details
The Diamondbacks used three timely solo home runs from David Peralta, Daniel Descaso and A.J. Pollock to erase an early deficit and beat the Padres to close out a long road trip.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices