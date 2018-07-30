[CRACK OF BAT] ANNOUNCER 1: Goldy launches one down the line in left, and that ball is gone. Three batters in! 2-0, D-backs. Into the Western Metal Supply Company building into left field corner, his 23rd of the year.

ANNOUNCER 2: Well he was 3 for 4 with a double before that at bat. Starting to claim ownership of the Padres left hander. That ball was a rocket down the left field line. Another fast ball belt high inside part of the plate. And he belted it.

ANNOUNCER 1: He stepped up big time. Pollock hits a high fly ball. Deep left center field. Margot at the wall, and it's gone! 3-2 Diamondbacks. Well you said it earlier Bob. No marine layer here in a bright sunny day in San Diego. That one carried into the bullpens.

ANNOUNCER 2: AJ's hit some real skyscrapers lately that haven't carried out of the ballpark. Cast this one high in the air. Fastball out over the plate. Got every bit of it. Thought it might have been too high initially. But--

ANNOUNCER 1: What do you mean, too high?

ANNOUNCER 2: Too high.

ANNOUNCER 1: Ahmed hits a fly ball. Myers backing up at the track at the wall. And it is gone! Nick Ahmed! The second D-back home run in this inning, the third of the ball game. And suddenly, it's 5-2, Diamondbacks.

What were you saying about the ball carrying here today?

ANNOUNCER 2: Nick's second career home run against Joey Lucchesi really got extended on a pitch down and out over the plate. And once again, great carry into the front row out there in left field. Nick wasn't quite sure it was going to carry enough. Had to wait. Steven Souza had gone back to the back to tag--