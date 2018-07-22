ANNOUNCER: Mark, what does that do to his fastball when you're the hitter, when everything's working?

REPORTER: What I saw all day from Zach was strike one. And when Zach gets strike one, all of a sudden now this very aggressive team, the Colorado Rockies, they go into swing mode. And when Zach's got you swinging, he can change speeds, he can add, subtract, and he was hitting the corners. And I thought he also had a very generous umpire tonight giving him a little bit more off the plate. So you put that kind of combination together, you're going to get an outing like Zach had today.

- And you see his line at 111 pitches, and Luis, a follow-up to that, if you had told me that this was going to happen after that first inning when he put 25 pitches on the board to get out of that inning, I'm not sure I would have believed you. But then he came back with that eight-pitch second inning and I think, did you not get the sense from your vantage point that he had it going?

- Well, we've seen on his last couple starts that he's had, this guy's been phenomenal. Not only that, but as the game went on, I was sitting here watching and it reminded me of Greg Maddux, the way when he was on and winning the Cy Young Awards, that's exact same way that he would pitch. Had all his pitches going and he was very effective getting like, Gracie said, strike one.