ANNOUNCER: Desmond belts one way out of here. Oh my goodness. Ian Desmond-- that's his 18th. And the Rockies have a 5-1 lead.

[CHEERING]

That's just his fifth home run here at Coors Field all year. That one went a long way. Somebody out there in Helton's hamburger shop got onions, pickles, and a baseball on their burger. Man, was that clubbed.