Ian Desmond smokes 472-foot home run against Arizona

Video Details

Ian Desmond sends a home run 472 feet to the top of the left field bleachers, the longest homer at Coors Field this season.

ANNOUNCER: Desmond belts one way out of here. Oh my goodness. Ian Desmond-- that's his 18th. And the Rockies have a 5-1 lead.

[CHEERING]

That's just his fifth home run here at Coors Field all year. That one went a long way. Somebody out there in Helton's hamburger shop got onions, pickles, and a baseball on their burger. Man, was that clubbed.

More Videos »