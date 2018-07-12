Ian Desmond smokes 472-foot home run against Arizona
Video Details
Ian Desmond sends a home run 472 feet to the top of the left field bleachers, the longest homer at Coors Field this season.
ANNOUNCER: Desmond belts one way out of here. Oh my goodness. Ian Desmond-- that's his 18th. And the Rockies have a 5-1 lead.
[CHEERING]
That's just his fifth home run here at Coors Field all year. That one went a long way. Somebody out there in Helton's hamburger shop got onions, pickles, and a baseball on their burger. Man, was that clubbed.
