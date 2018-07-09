Corbin, Goldschmidt headed back to All-Star Game
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo announced to the team that Patrick Corbin and Paul Goldschmidt will represent them in the MLB All-Star Game.
- I wanted to get you guys together as we have done for the past two years to announce the All-Star selection. So there's two guys. And I just want to make sure that we all welcome them to the 2018 All-Star game.
First one is Patrick Corbin.
[APPLAUSE]
Tremendous honor, Corby. I know it's been a long journey from your first one to the next one. So, congratulations.
And then the second one is a no-brainer, Paul Goldschmidt, so--
[APPLAUSE]
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices