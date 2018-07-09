- I wanted to get you guys together as we have done for the past two years to announce the All-Star selection. So there's two guys. And I just want to make sure that we all welcome them to the 2018 All-Star game.

First one is Patrick Corbin.

[APPLAUSE]

Tremendous honor, Corby. I know it's been a long journey from your first one to the next one. So, congratulations.

And then the second one is a no-brainer, Paul Goldschmidt, so--

[APPLAUSE]