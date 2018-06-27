Coyotes prospects skate with Hope Kids
Coyotes prospects, including recent top draft pick Barrett Hayton, introduced some kids from Hope Kids, which offers unique activities to children with cancer and other life-threatening medical conditions, to some NHL ice.
