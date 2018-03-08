D-backs Spring Training report: Marte willing to play anywhere

Ketel Marte has been a shortstop throughout his career, but if the D-backs need him at second base (or elsewhere), he's willing to play along.

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos

D-backs Spring Training report: Marte willing to play anywhere

D-backs Spring Training report: Marte willing to play anywhere

4 hours ago

WATCH: Who did it better, Souza or Fuentes?

WATCH: Who did it better, Souza or Fuentes?

4 hours ago

D-backs Spring Training Report: The bullpen cart is back

D-backs Spring Training Report: The bullpen cart is back

12 hours ago

D-backs Spring Training report: Walker's next step is 'becoming a complete pitcher'

D-backs Spring Training report: Walker's next step is 'becoming a complete pitcher'

12 hours ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Coyotes score in final minute to win at Vancouver

HIGHLIGHTS: Coyotes score in final minute to win at Vancouver

21 hours ago

WATCH: Peralta does it all in D-backs' victory

WATCH: Peralta does it all in D-backs' victory

2 days ago

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»