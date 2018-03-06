WATCH: Peralta does it all in D-backs’ victory
David Peralta belts a 3-run homer and makes a diving catch to left D-backs to a 5-4 win over the Angels.
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos
WATCH: Peralta does it all in D-backs' victory
7 hours ago
D-backs Spring Training Report: The bullpen cart is back
7 hours ago
WATCH: Coyotes score twice in 3rd period to force OT in Edmonton
15 hours ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Booker scores 31 in Suns' loss to Heat
1 day ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Coyotes top Senators to cap homestand
3 days ago
WATCH: Josh Jackson puts Paul George in the spin cycle
4 days ago
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»
20146-20149