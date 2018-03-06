WATCH: Coyotes score twice in 3rd period to force OT in Edmonton

Christian Dvorak and Niklas Hjalmarsson score third-period goals to force overtime in Monday night's game in Edmonton.

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos

WATCH: Coyotes score twice in 3rd period to force OT in Edmonton

WATCH: Coyotes score twice in 3rd period to force OT in Edmonton

6 hours ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Booker scores 31 in Suns' loss to Heat

HIGHLIGHTS: Booker scores 31 in Suns' loss to Heat

18 hours ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Coyotes top Senators to cap homestand

HIGHLIGHTS: Coyotes top Senators to cap homestand

2 days ago

WATCH: Josh Jackson puts Paul George in the spin cycle

WATCH: Josh Jackson puts Paul George in the spin cycle

3 days ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Coyotes explode to third period to beat Wild

HIGHLIGHTS: Coyotes explode to third period to beat Wild

4 days ago

D-backs Spring Training Report: Owings adds to bag of tricks

D-backs Spring Training Report: Owings adds to bag of tricks

4 days ago

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»