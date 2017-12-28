Crouse scores in return to secure Coyotes win
Lawson Crouse discusses the Coyotes' 3-1 victory over the Avalanche.
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos
Crouse scores in return to secure Coyotes win
2 hours ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Booker returns to notch 11th 30th-point game
1 day ago
#FSAZ17for17: Domi's new 'do
1 day ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Canaan, Daniels nearly pull Suns out of 22-point deficit
4 days ago
Stepan: 'We were sharp for a period and a half and then the wheels came off'
4 days ago
Fischer: 'More exciting than the win was how we won'
5 days ago
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»
20146-20149