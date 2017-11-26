HIGHLIGHTS: Coyotes can’t climb out of 3-goal deficit
The Coyotes fell behind 3-0 in a 1:42 span in the second period. They scored twice in the third but couldn't get an closer in a 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
