Tocchet on Duclair: ‘If he continues to do that, he can be a good player for us’
Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet discusses his teams' 3-2 overtime victory over the Senators.
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos
HIGHLIGHTS: Suns with 32 assists in win over Bulls
6 hours ago
Tocchet on Duclair: 'If he continues to do that, he can be a good player for us'
1 day ago
Alex Len: We owed them one
2 days ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Suns beat Lakers behind Booker's 33
2 days ago
Derek Stepan: A win like this can push the season in the right direction
2 days ago
John Chayka: Coyotes are learning through adversity
2 days ago
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED