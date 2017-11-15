Stanton or Gabbert vs. Texans? Cardinals aren’t sure
Arizona Cardinals are uncertain whether Drew Stanton will be able to play Sunday vs. Texans, but Bruce Arians says the quarterback situation is in good hands with either Stanton or Blaine Gabbert.
