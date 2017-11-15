Luke Schenn: First things first, let’s get 1 win

Defenseman Luke Schenn discusses the Coyotes' 4-1 loss at Winnipeg that left them with 18 losses in 20 games.

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos

Torey Lovullo named NL Manager of the Year

Torey Lovullo named NL Manager of the Year

13 hours ago

Luke Schenn: First things first, let's get 1 win

Luke Schenn: First things first, let's get 1 win

13 hours ago

Booker: 'If you’re not my coach ... don’t say anything to me'

Booker: 'If you’re not my coach ... don’t say anything to me'

21 hours ago

Devin Booker exchanges words with Lakers' bench

Devin Booker exchanges words with Lakers' bench

22 hours ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Booker scores season-high 36 in loss to Lakers

HIGHLIGHTS: Booker scores season-high 36 in loss to Lakers

22 hours ago

Rick Tocchet: We're looking for people to make some plays

Rick Tocchet: We're looking for people to make some plays

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»