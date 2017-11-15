Luke Schenn: First things first, let’s get 1 win
Defenseman Luke Schenn discusses the Coyotes' 4-1 loss at Winnipeg that left them with 18 losses in 20 games.
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos
Torey Lovullo named NL Manager of the Year
13 hours ago
Luke Schenn: First things first, let's get 1 win
13 hours ago
Booker: 'If you’re not my coach ... don’t say anything to me'
21 hours ago
Devin Booker exchanges words with Lakers' bench
22 hours ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Booker scores season-high 36 in loss to Lakers
22 hours ago
Rick Tocchet: We're looking for people to make some plays
1 day ago
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATUREDUPCOMING
-
Today 2:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Feelings Mean Nothing
-
Today 3:00p ET First Things First with Cris Carter and Nick Wright
-
Today 3:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Predator
-
Today 4:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Enjoy the Moment
-
Today 5:00p ET Speak for Yourself with Cowherd and Whitlock
-