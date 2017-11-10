HIGHLIGHTS: Raanta makes 37 saves in shootout loss to Blues.
Antti Raanta had another strong night in goal for Coyotes in their shootout loss to St. Louis.
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos
Brother vs. Brother: Brayden Schenn vs. Luke Schenn
19 hours ago
Antti Raanta: It was one of the best games we've played
20 hours ago
The Sports Guys: Arizona basketball season preview
20 hours ago
Rick Tocchet: A lot of positive things
20 hours ago
Back where it all begin: Clayton Keller opens up with Tyson Nash
20 hours ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Raanta makes 37 saves in shootout loss to Blues.
21 hours ago