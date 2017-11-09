Coyotes Ice Breaker with Derek Stepan: Segment 3
Derek Stepan fields questions from the audience at the Ice Den Scottsdale, ranging from pre-game rituals to parenting advice.
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos
Brother vs. Brother: Brayden Schenn vs. Luke Schenn
15 mins ago
Antti Raanta: It was one of the best games we've played
1 hr ago
The Sports Guys: Arizona basketball season preview
1 hr ago
Rick Tocchet: A lot of positive things
1 hr ago
Back where it all begin: Clayton Keller opens up with Tyson Nash
1 hr ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Raanta makes 37 saves in shootout loss to Blues.
1 hr ago
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED