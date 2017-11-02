Drew Stanton ready to take reins of Cardinals’ offense
Drew Stanton will take over for the injured Carson Palmer as the Cardinals quarterback this week against the 49ers.
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos
Drew Stanton ready to take reins of Cardinals' offense
13 hours ago
WATCH: T.J. Warren posterizes Wizards' Tomas Satoransky
1 day ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Big second half propels Suns past Wizards
1 day ago
Rick Tocchet: We weren't ready to start
1 day ago
Derek Stepan: In order to get 2 points, you need to play 60 minutes of hockey
1 day ago
Devin Booker: It was a roller coaster
1 day ago
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED