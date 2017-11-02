Drew Stanton ready to take reins of Cardinals’ offense

Drew Stanton will take over for the injured Carson Palmer as the Cardinals quarterback this week against the 49ers.

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos

Drew Stanton ready to take reins of Cardinals' offense

Drew Stanton ready to take reins of Cardinals' offense

13 hours ago

WATCH: T.J. Warren posterizes Wizards' Tomas Satoransky

WATCH: T.J. Warren posterizes Wizards' Tomas Satoransky

1 day ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Big second half propels Suns past Wizards

HIGHLIGHTS: Big second half propels Suns past Wizards

1 day ago

Rick Tocchet: We weren't ready to start

Rick Tocchet: We weren't ready to start

1 day ago

Derek Stepan: In order to get 2 points, you need to play 60 minutes of hockey

Derek Stepan: In order to get 2 points, you need to play 60 minutes of hockey

1 day ago

Devin Booker: It was a roller coaster

Devin Booker: It was a roller coaster

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»