WATCH: Goligoski for the win
Alex Goligoski's overtime goal ends the Coyotes' season-opening 11-game losing streak.
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos
Rick Tocchet: We weren't ready to start
11 hours ago
Derek Stepan: In order to get 2 points, you need to play 60 minutes of hockey
11 hours ago
Devin Booker: It was a roller coaster
11 hours ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Suns finish strong to beat Nets
11 hours ago
WATCH: Goligoski for the win
1 day ago
Wedgewood: 'It had to be something like that to break the streak'
1 day ago
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED