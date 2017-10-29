Road trippin’ in the Big Apple with Paul Bissonnette and Derek Stepan

Paul Bissonnette and Derek Stepan are loose on the streets in New York City.

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos

WATCH: Goligoski for the win

WATCH: Goligoski for the win

1 hr ago

Wedgewood: 'It had to be something like that to break the streak'

Wedgewood: 'It had to be something like that to break the streak'

12 hours ago

Character Counts: Omar Correa

Character Counts: Omar Correa

15 hours ago

HIGHLIGHT: Clayton Keller scores 8th goal

HIGHLIGHT: Clayton Keller scores 8th goal

2 days ago

Roadrunners retire Craig Cunningham's number 14

Roadrunners retire Craig Cunningham's number 14

2 days ago

Coyotes acquire goaltender Scott Wedgewood

Coyotes acquire goaltender Scott Wedgewood

2 days ago

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»