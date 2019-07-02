Suns Finally Get A Point Guard

Ricky Rubio is going to the Phoenix Suns on a three-year deal worth $51 million.

Rubio was intrigued by the chance to play for new Suns coach Monty Williams and alongside shooting guard Devin Booker, said a person who spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday because the contract cannot be signed until the league’s summer moratorium ends Saturday.

The Athletic first reported Rubio’s agreement with Phoenix.

Rubio averaged 12.7 points and 6.1 assists last season for the Utah Jazz, with whom he spent two seasons. Rubio’s first six seasons were with the Minnesota Timberwolves.