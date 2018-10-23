Suns can’t keep pace with champion Warriors

OAKLAND, Calif. — Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors got back to their pass-happy ways and coach Steve Kerr could smile again about all those assists, fewer fouls and a better night taking care of the ball.

“We understand what the keys to our success are and when we don’t do them we make the game extremely tough and give the other team life in terms of more possessions,” Curry said.

Curry scored 15 of his 29 points in the third quarter and also had eight assists, leading the Warriors past the Phoenix Suns 123-103 on Monday night.

Kevin Durant scored 22 points and Draymond Green dished out eight of 35 assists for the two-time defending NBA champions. Kerr had been disappointed in his team’s passing, rushed shots and ball movement so far.

He is pleased with the progress: The Warriors shot 51.1 percent in the second of a back-to-back following a two-point loss at Denver on Sunday, which came after a one-point win Friday at Utah.

“That looked like our team, just the purpose of each possession, driving and kicking and trying to get guys better shots,” he said.

The #Suns aren't going to win this one, but get used to this combination for the rest of this season and beyond. pic.twitter.com/ND6w02P2eQ — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) October 23, 2018

The Warriors won a 16th straight against Phoenix, their longest unbeaten run against a team in franchise history. Golden State’s 14 straight home victories versus the Suns is a franchise mark, as well.

Klay Thompson scored 16 points but missed his initial four 3-point tries and finished 1 of 6 from deep, making him 3 for 22 through four games. He sustained what is considered a mild ankle sprain, telling Kerr he could have returned.

New Golden State starting center Damian Jones dunked three times in the initial 4:03 — a pair of them on alley-oops — and Durant had one in transition, too. Phoenix called timeout down 12-7 at the 7:34 mark after KD’s slam.

Jones also added an early three-point play on a putback and finished with 13 points. He had nine and four rebounds in the opening eight minutes.

Devin Booker scored 28 points, T.J. Warren had 27 off the bench and Deandre Ayton added 20 points and 14 rebounds for Phoenix.

“Our transition defense was atrocious,” Suns coach Igor Kokoskov said. “It wasn’t any secret and we were talking about it before the game. We know that’s a strength, that’s who they are.”

Book from San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/t8b6vu5HH0 — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) October 23, 2018

Curry shot 11 for 18 with six 3-pointers. He had scored 30 or more points in each of his initial three games this season but didn’t play the entire fourth quarter Monday.

TIP-INS

Phoenix was outrebounded 17-6 in the opening quarter. … While G Troy Daniels had been cleared from the concussion protocol as of Monday morning, he did not play. … Phoenix won at Oracle Arena during the preseason.

UP NEXT

Suns host LeBron James and the Lakers on Wednesday.